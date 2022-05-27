CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is priced at $7.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.28 and reached a high price of $8.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.19. The stock touched a low price of $7.28.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, CarParts.com Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results. Record Quarterly Sales of $166.1 million, up 15%. You can read further details here

CarParts.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.68 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $5.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/22.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was -52.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CarParts.com Inc. shares are logging -62.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.90 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 931882 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was -29.91%, having the revenues showcasing -3.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 438.74M, as it employees total of 1529 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CarParts.com Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.96, with a change in the price was noted -3.88. In a similar fashion, CarParts.com Inc. posted a movement of -33.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,040,322 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CarParts.com Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.48%, alongside a downfall of -52.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.80% during last recorded quarter.