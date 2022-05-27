Boiling and ready to burst as ATRenew Inc. (RERE) last month performance was 11.42%

At the end of the latest market close, ATRenew Inc. (RERE) was valued at $3.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.21 while reaching the peak value of $3.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.70. The stock current value is $2.83.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, ATRenew to Present at Investor Conferences in May and June 2022. ATRenew Inc. (“ATRenew” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in May and June 2022:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATRenew Inc. shares are logging -84.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $18.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 550488 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATRenew Inc. (RERE) recorded performance in the market was -52.36%, having the revenues showcasing -35.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 599.37M, as it employees total of 2497 workers.

Specialists analysis on ATRenew Inc. (RERE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ATRenew Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.07, with a change in the price was noted -3.22. In a similar fashion, ATRenew Inc. posted a movement of -53.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 521,025 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RERE is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: ATRenew Inc. (RERE)

Raw Stochastic average of ATRenew Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.36%. The shares increased approximately by -1.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.54% during last recorded quarter.