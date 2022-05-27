AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) was valued at $0.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.284 while reaching the peak value of $0.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2669. The stock current value is $0.27.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, AnPac Bio Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Financial Results. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2025 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -94.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -95.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $5.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1286587 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -77.62%, having the revenues showcasing -60.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.55M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6177, with a change in the price was noted -0.94. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -77.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,038,105 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.40%, alongside a downfall of -94.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.43% during last recorded quarter.