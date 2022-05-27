American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) was valued at $102.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $103.10 while reaching the peak value of $103.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $102.48. The stock current value is $102.58.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, AEP Releases 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report. American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has issued its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, an annual assessment of its performance as a public company and a community partner. This report marks AEP’s 16th year of environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, demonstrating its commitment to reporting the company’s progress toward a sustainable energy future. The report’s theme, “The Future is Electric”, reflects AEP’s important role in decarbonizing and electrifying the nation’s economy in a just and equitable way. You can read further details here

American Electric Power Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.81 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $84.20 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/22.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) full year performance was 19.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Electric Power Company Inc. shares are logging -2.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.22 and $104.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2573073 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) recorded performance in the market was 15.30%, having the revenues showcasing 14.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.33B, as it employees total of 16688 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the American Electric Power Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 95.08, with a change in the price was noted +13.97. In a similar fashion, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted a movement of +15.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,133,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEP is recording 1.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.38%, alongside a boost of 19.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.67% during last recorded quarter.