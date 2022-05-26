Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) was valued at $7.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.46 while reaching the peak value of $7.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.37. The stock current value is $9.30.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Vivid Seats Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Public Warrants and Authorization of $40 Million Share Repurchase Program. Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that it has commenced an exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A Common Stock”). The purpose of the Offer and Consent Solicitation is to simplify the Company’s capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants, thereby providing the Company with more flexibility for financing its operations in the future. Vivid Seats also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $40 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of its Class A Common Stock following the completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation and until the end of March 2023. The Company intends to fund the share repurchase program with cash from operations and cash on hand. No share repurchases will be made under the share repurchase program until the Offer is complete. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) full year performance was -19.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats Inc. shares are logging -35.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.02 and $14.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862272 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) recorded performance in the market was -27.48%, having the revenues showcasing -30.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 430 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Vivid Seats Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.19, with a change in the price was noted -2.18. In a similar fashion, Vivid Seats Inc. posted a movement of -18.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 538,923 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Vivid Seats Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.85%, alongside a downfall of -19.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.61% during last recorded quarter.