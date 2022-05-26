Unum Group (UNM) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.52M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Unum Group (UNM), which is $35.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.26 after opening rate of $34.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.645 before closing at $35.08.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Unum Group’s Board of Directors Votes to Increase Common Stock Dividend. Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of 10 percent in the quarterly dividend paid on its common stock. The new rate of 33.0 cents per common share, or $1.32 per share on an annual basis, will be effective with the dividend expected to be paid in the third quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Unum Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.73 on 05/09/22, with the lowest value was $24.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Unum Group (UNM) full year performance was 17.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unum Group shares are logging -2.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.25 and $36.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unum Group (UNM) recorded performance in the market was 42.78%, having the revenues showcasing 28.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.22B, as it employees total of 10100 workers.

Unum Group (UNM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Unum Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.04, with a change in the price was noted +10.49. In a similar fashion, Unum Group posted a movement of +41.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,549,765 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Unum Group (UNM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Unum Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Unum Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.86%, alongside a boost of 17.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.50% during last recorded quarter.