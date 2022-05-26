TDCX Inc. (TDCX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TDCX Inc. (TDCX), which is $12.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.60 after opening rate of $13.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.01 before closing at $13.56.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, TDCX’s First Quarter 2022 Revenue Up 26.9% Year-on-Year. Adjusted EBITDA1,3 rises 27.6% year-on-year to US$35.2 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDCX Inc. shares are logging -59.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 622794 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDCX Inc. (TDCX) recorded performance in the market was -36.55%, having the revenues showcasing -14.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.63B, as it employees total of 14706 workers.

Specialists analysis on TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the TDCX Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.55, with a change in the price was noted -7.00. In a similar fashion, TDCX Inc. posted a movement of -36.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 296,440 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDCX is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

Raw Stochastic average of TDCX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.55%. The shares increased approximately by -5.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.32% during last recorded quarter.