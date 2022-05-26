Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC), which is $6.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.08 after opening rate of $6.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.17 before closing at $8.12.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, Super Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Revenue of €334.5 million up 7% period over period. You can read further details here

Super Group (SGHC) Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) full year performance was -38.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares are logging -50.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.82 and $12.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2008344 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) recorded performance in the market was -37.20%, having the revenues showcasing -21.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 355.98M, as it employees total of 3720 workers.

Analysts verdict on Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Super Group (SGHC) Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Super Group (SGHC) Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.67%, alongside a downfall of -38.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.34% during last recorded quarter.