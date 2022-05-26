Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR), which is $1.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.01 after opening rate of $1.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.79 before closing at $1.70.Recently in News on May 12, 2022, Sema4 Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights. Total revenue of $53.9 million. You can read further details here

Sema4 Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6700 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.4900 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) full year performance was -84.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares are logging -87.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.49 and $15.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2088450 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) recorded performance in the market was -55.83%, having the revenues showcasing -41.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 781.68M, as it employees total of 1200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sema4 Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.9553, with a change in the price was noted -2.49. In a similar fashion, Sema4 Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -55.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,738,655 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Raw Stochastic average of Sema4 Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sema4 Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.55%, alongside a downfall of -84.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.54% during last recorded quarter.