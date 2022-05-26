Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) was up 10.54%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD), which is $23.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.82 after opening rate of $21.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.78 before closing at $21.34.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the “Company” or “SandRidge”) (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

SandRidge Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.82 on 05/25/22, with the lowest value was $9.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) full year performance was 351.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SandRidge Energy Inc. shares are logging 9.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 381.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.90 and $21.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1659276 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) recorded performance in the market was 125.53%, having the revenues showcasing 94.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 861.98M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Analysts verdict on SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SandRidge Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.11, with a change in the price was noted +13.13. In a similar fashion, SandRidge Energy Inc. posted a movement of +125.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 885,255 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SandRidge Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SandRidge Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.12%, alongside a boost of 351.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.00% during last recorded quarter.