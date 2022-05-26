Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Profit Margins posted 9.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), which is $15.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.01 after opening rate of $15.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.23 before closing at $15.23.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Publicly Held Units of Rattler Midstream LP. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”) today announced that, on May 15, 2022, they entered into a definitive agreement for Diamondback to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Rattler not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries. The agreement provides for an all-stock transaction whereby each public unitholder of Rattler would receive 0.113 of a share of common stock in Diamondback in exchange for each Rattler common unit owned, an exchange ratio that implies a premium of 17.3% for Rattler common units based on the closing prices of Rattler’s common units and Diamondback’s common stock as of May 13, 2022, and a premium of 9.3% based on Rattler’s and Diamondback’s 30 day volume-weighted average trading price as of the same date. You can read further details here

Rattler Midstream LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.01 on 05/25/22, with the lowest value was $11.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) full year performance was 47.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rattler Midstream LP shares are logging 3.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $15.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2728966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) recorded performance in the market was 39.81%, having the revenues showcasing 16.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 606.97M, as it employees total of 732 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Rattler Midstream LP a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.39, with a change in the price was noted +4.53. In a similar fashion, Rattler Midstream LP posted a movement of +39.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 546,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RTLR is recording 2.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Raw Stochastic average of Rattler Midstream LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.73%, alongside a boost of 47.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.22% during last recorded quarter.