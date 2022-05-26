Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) was valued at $0.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6543 while reaching the peak value of $0.6997 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6542. The stock current value is $0.98.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Healthcare Triangle, Inc (HCTI) Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2022. Healthcare Triangle, Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI), a leading provider of Healthcare and Life Sciences cloud transformation, managed services and data analytics platform reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All comparisons below are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares are logging -77.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $4.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1264458 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) recorded performance in the market was -62.98%, having the revenues showcasing -43.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.34M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1573, with a change in the price was noted -0.88. In a similar fashion, Healthcare Triangle Inc. posted a movement of -47.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 56,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCTI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Triangle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Healthcare Triangle Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.98%. The shares increased approximately by -10.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.69% during last recorded quarter.