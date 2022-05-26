Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), which is $94.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $94.765 after opening rate of $88.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $87.895 before closing at $80.21.Recently in News on May 25, 2022, Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results. First Quarter Highlights. You can read further details here

Dycom Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.18 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $76.21 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) full year performance was 28.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dycom Industries Inc. shares are logging -10.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.88 and $105.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 693243 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) recorded performance in the market was 0.48%, having the revenues showcasing 2.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.79B, as it employees total of 15024 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.69, with a change in the price was noted +0.45. In a similar fashion, Dycom Industries Inc. posted a movement of +0.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 254,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DY is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dycom Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dycom Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.71%, alongside a boost of 28.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.60% during last recorded quarter.