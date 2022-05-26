Do Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) beta value of 1.20 signposts another twist?

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is priced at $5.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.45 and reached a high price of $3.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.70. The stock touched a low price of $3.371.Recently in News on May 26, 2022, Apyx Medical Corporation Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Use of Renuvion® Cosmetic Technology in Dermal Resurfacing Procedures. Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion® and J-Plasma® in surgical markets, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the use of the Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures. The Renuvion Dermal Handpiece is indicated for dermatological procedures for the treatment of moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides, limited to patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II or III. You can read further details here

Apyx Medical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.78 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) full year performance was -61.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apyx Medical Corporation shares are logging -70.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.01 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14660312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) recorded performance in the market was -71.14%, having the revenues showcasing -62.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.51M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.72, with a change in the price was noted -7.95. In a similar fashion, Apyx Medical Corporation posted a movement of -60.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 255,400 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APYX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Raw Stochastic average of Apyx Medical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Apyx Medical Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.29%, alongside a downfall of -61.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.74% during last recorded quarter.