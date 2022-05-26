Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) was valued at $13.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.00 while reaching the peak value of $14.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.86. The stock current value is $14.87.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Designer Brands Inc. Names Doug Howe as President of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America’s largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced that Doug Howe has been named President of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and Executive Vice President of Designer Brands. You can read further details here

Designer Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.58 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $11.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) full year performance was -23.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Designer Brands Inc. shares are logging -23.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.24 and $19.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2271228 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) recorded performance in the market was 4.64%, having the revenues showcasing 11.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 13500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Designer Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.66. In a similar fashion, Designer Brands Inc. posted a movement of +4.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,312,575 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DBI is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Designer Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Designer Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.24%, alongside a downfall of -23.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.30% during last recorded quarter.