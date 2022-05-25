Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU) is on the roll with an average volume of 13.15K in the recent 3 months

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU) is priced at $10.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.11 and reached a high price of $10.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.18. The stock touched a low price of $9.92.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Waldencast Announces Participation in the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on May 25th, 2022. Waldencast Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced its participation in the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Westin Times Square in New York City, New York. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.85 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.92 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waldencast Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -11.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.95 and $11.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3572371 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU) recorded performance in the market was -2.69%, having the revenues showcasing -2.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.25, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Waldencast Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +0.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 90,893 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (WALDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Waldencast Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.69%. The shares sunk approximately by -1.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.46% during last recorded quarter.