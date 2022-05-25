UBS Group AG (UBS): How investors can get the most out of their investments

UBS Group AG (UBS) is priced at $18.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.61 and reached a high price of $18.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.43. The stock touched a low price of $18.46.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Ranked #1 in Washington State by Forbes/SHOOK Research. UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Michael Matthews, a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s Bellevue office, has been ranked as the #1 advisor in Washington State on the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. This is the fifth year that Michael has been named to the list, and the third consecutive year that he has been ranked #1 for the state of Washington. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.49 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $15.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was 19.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -11.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.22 and $21.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3710965 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was 6.54%, having the revenues showcasing -0.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.37B, as it employees total of 71697 workers.

Market experts do have their say about UBS Group AG (UBS)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the UBS Group AG a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of +4.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,083,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.87.

Technical breakdown of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of UBS Group AG, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.98%, alongside a boost of 19.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.79% during last recorded quarter.