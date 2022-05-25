This is to seal it as Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) shares are up 136.85% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) was valued at $0.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.94 while reaching the peak value of $1.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.934. The stock current value is $1.00.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021. Company to Hold Conference Call on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET. You can read further details here

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0300 on 05/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) full year performance was 7.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares are logging -2.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1004021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) recorded performance in the market was 74.00%, having the revenues showcasing 52.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.36M, as it employees total of 1998 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6816, with a change in the price was noted +0.53. In a similar fashion, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. posted a movement of +112.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,885 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PME is recording 5.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.15.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.86%, alongside a boost of 7.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.65% during last recorded quarter.