Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) was valued at $4.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.90 while reaching the peak value of $4.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.34. The stock current value is $3.64.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Exchange Listing, Llc Advises Tenon Medical, Inc. and Secures Nasdaq Listing. Medical device Company with proprietary, FDA cleared surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint fusion procedures. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenon Medical Inc. shares are logging -93.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.07 and $59.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 734776 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) recorded performance in the market was -83.82%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.19M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tenon Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tenon Medical Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.82%.