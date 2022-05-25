Take note of this Trade Activity: WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

At the end of the latest market close, WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) was valued at $105.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $105.47 while reaching the peak value of $108.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $104.88. The stock current value is $108.28.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Klappa, Lauber highlight a year of progress. At WEC Energy Group’s (NYSE: WEC) virtual annual meeting of stockholders today, Executive Chairman Gale Klappa and President and CEO Scott Lauber highlighted how the company is building a bridge to the future with aggressive environmental goals and a focus on affordable, reliable and clean energy. They also emphasized how the company’s focus on efficiency and financial discipline — along with favorable weather and a solid economic recovery in the region — resulted in record net income and earnings per share. You can read further details here

WEC Energy Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $108.39 on 05/24/22, with the lowest value was $87.14 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) full year performance was 14.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WEC Energy Group Inc. shares are logging 1.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $86.84 and $106.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1341589 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) recorded performance in the market was 11.55%, having the revenues showcasing 22.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.93B, as it employees total of 6938 workers.

Analysts verdict on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the WEC Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.53, with a change in the price was noted +11.16. In a similar fashion, WEC Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of +11.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,530,995 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WEC is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of WEC Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of WEC Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.31%, alongside a boost of 14.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.57% during last recorded quarter.