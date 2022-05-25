NiSource Inc. (NI): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, NiSource Inc. (NI) was valued at $30.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.81 while reaching the peak value of $31.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.57. The stock current value is $31.24.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends. The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 23.5 cents per share, payable August 19, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022. You can read further details here

NiSource Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.58 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $26.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

NiSource Inc. (NI) full year performance was 23.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NiSource Inc. shares are logging -4.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.65 and $32.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4674355 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NiSource Inc. (NI) recorded performance in the market was 13.15%, having the revenues showcasing 10.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.69B, as it employees total of 7272 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NiSource Inc. (NI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the NiSource Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.64, with a change in the price was noted +3.69. In a similar fashion, NiSource Inc. posted a movement of +13.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,194,770 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NI is recording 1.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.62.

Technical breakdown of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Raw Stochastic average of NiSource Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NiSource Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.65%, alongside a boost of 23.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.74% during last recorded quarter.