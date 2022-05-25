Here is why TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 18.59%

At the end of the latest market close, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.01 while reaching the peak value of $1.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7601. The stock current value is $0.78.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Kuick Research Recognizes TC BioPharm as a Key Player in the Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy Market. Sector is Expected to Surpass $4 Billion by 2028. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares are logging -77.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and -11.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $3.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1611723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) recorded performance in the market was -63.35%, having the revenues showcasing -32.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

Raw Stochastic average of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.45%.

Considering, the past performance of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.35%. The shares increased approximately by -19.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.43% during last recorded quarter.