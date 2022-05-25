Gear up for the change! Amphenol Corporation (APH) has hit the volume of 1161022

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is priced at $68.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $69.02 and reached a high price of $69.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $68.99. The stock touched a low price of $67.76.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2022 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.20 per share at its meeting held on May 3, 2022. The Company will pay this second quarter 2022 dividend on July 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2022. You can read further details here

Amphenol Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.00 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $66.71 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) full year performance was 3.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amphenol Corporation shares are logging -22.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.84 and $88.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1161022 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amphenol Corporation (APH) recorded performance in the market was -21.12%, having the revenues showcasing -6.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.69B, as it employees total of 90000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amphenol Corporation (APH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amphenol Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.00, with a change in the price was noted -18.56. In a similar fashion, Amphenol Corporation posted a movement of -21.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,716,484 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APH is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Technical breakdown of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Raw Stochastic average of Amphenol Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amphenol Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.12%, alongside a boost of 3.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.35% during last recorded quarter.