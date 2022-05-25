Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

At the end of the latest market close, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) was valued at $135.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $135.07 while reaching the peak value of $136.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $131.78. The stock current value is $139.34.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Publicly Held Units of Rattler Midstream LP. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”) today announced that, on May 15, 2022, they entered into a definitive agreement for Diamondback to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Rattler not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries. The agreement provides for an all-stock transaction whereby each public unitholder of Rattler would receive 0.113 of a share of common stock in Diamondback in exchange for each Rattler common unit owned, an exchange ratio that implies a premium of 17.3% for Rattler common units based on the closing prices of Rattler’s common units and Diamondback’s common stock as of May 13, 2022, and a premium of 9.3% based on Rattler’s and Diamondback’s 30 day volume-weighted average trading price as of the same date. You can read further details here

Diamondback Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $147.99 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $107.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) full year performance was 83.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diamondback Energy Inc. shares are logging -4.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.74 and $145.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1152849 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) recorded performance in the market was 28.22%, having the revenues showcasing 6.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.02B, as it employees total of 870 workers.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diamondback Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.57, with a change in the price was noted +31.64. In a similar fashion, Diamondback Energy Inc. posted a movement of +29.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,754,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FANG is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Diamondback Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Diamondback Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.11%, alongside a boost of 83.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.73% during last recorded quarter.