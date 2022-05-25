Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is priced at $44.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $45.00 and reached a high price of $45.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $44.91. The stock touched a low price of $44.27.Recently in News on May 19, 2022, Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series B and Series C Preferred Shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that, after taking into account all election notices received prior to 5:00 p.m. (EST) on May 17, 2022, 107,904 of its 18,269,812 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (Series B Shares) were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series C of Enbridge (Series C Shares) and 1,188,789 of its 1,730,188 Series C Shares were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Series B Shares of Enbridge, effective on June 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Enbridge Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.42 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $38.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/22.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) full year performance was 16.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enbridge Inc. shares are logging -5.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.21 and $47.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3538240 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) recorded performance in the market was 15.10%, having the revenues showcasing 8.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.86B, as it employees total of 10900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.60, with a change in the price was noted +6.33. In a similar fashion, Enbridge Inc. posted a movement of +16.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,769,348 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENB is recording 1.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Raw Stochastic average of Enbridge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.96%, alongside a boost of 16.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.28% during last recorded quarter.