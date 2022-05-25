DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 12.80%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), which is $43.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $44.25 after opening rate of $41.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.65 before closing at $41.80.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, DigitalOcean Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that its board of directors has approved a new plan for the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $300 million of its common stock. This plan is in addition to the $300 million program that was announced in February 2022 and completed in May 2022. You can read further details here

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.38 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $30.05 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) full year performance was 3.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares are logging -67.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.05 and $133.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3603053 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) recorded performance in the market was -46.15%, having the revenues showcasing -7.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.38B, as it employees total of 786 workers.

Specialists analysis on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.38, with a change in the price was noted -39.12. In a similar fashion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -47.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,411,568 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOCN is recording 2.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.53.

Trends and Technical analysis: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.93%, alongside a boost of 3.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.80% during last recorded quarter.