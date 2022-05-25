Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX). It is currently valued at $6.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.49, after setting-off with the price of $6.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.01.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share for the First Quarter of 2022. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $26.0 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to a net loss of $1.3 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $2.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.32 basic and $0.31 diluted, compared to loss per share of $0.03 basic and diluted in the same quarter in 2021. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.49 on 05/24/22, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was 62.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging 4.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $6.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3148381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 63.50%, having the revenues showcasing 53.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 545.88M, as it employees total of 819 workers.

Analysts verdict on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.66, with a change in the price was noted +2.44. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +62.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 884,828 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 1.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Diana Shipping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.85%, alongside a boost of 62.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.25% during last recorded quarter.