Campbell Soup Company (CPB): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) was valued at $46.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.36 while reaching the peak value of $47.8738 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.24. The stock current value is $47.76.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend. The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Aug. 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 7, 2022. You can read further details here

Campbell Soup Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.94 on 05/09/22, with the lowest value was $41.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/22.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) full year performance was -1.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Campbell Soup Company shares are logging -8.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.76 and $51.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2609317 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) recorded performance in the market was 9.89%, having the revenues showcasing 6.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.42B, as it employees total of 14100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Campbell Soup Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.32, with a change in the price was noted +4.61. In a similar fashion, Campbell Soup Company posted a movement of +10.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,575,029 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPB is recording 1.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.36.

Technical breakdown of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Raw Stochastic average of Campbell Soup Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Campbell Soup Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.32%, alongside a downfall of -1.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.92% during last recorded quarter.