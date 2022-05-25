American Tower Corporation (AMT): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Tower Corporation (AMT), which is $258.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $259.305 after opening rate of $249.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $248.69 before closing at $249.42.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, American Tower Corporation Joins the United Nations Global Compact and Adopts the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), through which more than 15,000 companies around the world have made a voluntary commitment to align company operations and strategies with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. In addition, American Tower has adopted the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) as part of its goal to promote gender equality and female empowerment in the workplace and community. You can read further details here

American Tower Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $292.55 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $220.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) full year performance was 2.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation shares are logging -14.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $220.00 and $303.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2166519 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (AMT) recorded performance in the market was -11.62%, having the revenues showcasing 13.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.63B, as it employees total of 6378 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Tower Corporation (AMT)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 246.29, with a change in the price was noted -32.62. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation posted a movement of -11.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,997,591 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 8.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.11.

Technical breakdown of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Tower Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.35%, alongside a boost of 2.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.66% during last recorded quarter.