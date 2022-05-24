Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 10.94M

At the end of the latest market close, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) was valued at $21.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.90 while reaching the peak value of $24.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.573. The stock current value is $24.14.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, PEABODY REPORTS RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022. Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $119.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $80.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Peabody’s first quarter 2022 results included a $301.0 million charge for unrealized mark-to-market losses related to its coal hedging activities and a $23.5 million net loss on early debt extinguishment. Peabody had Adjusted EBITDA1 of $327.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue from coal sales increased 58 percent to $1,039 million compared to the prior year quarter, as higher realized prices were partially offset by lower volumes. You can read further details here

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.29 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $9.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was 314.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -27.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 349.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.37 and $33.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6042125 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 139.72%, having the revenues showcasing 43.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.57B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.64, with a change in the price was noted +13.72. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of +131.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,193,569 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Peabody Energy Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 139.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 144.58%, alongside a boost of 314.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.69% during last recorded quarter.