O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $18.67

At the end of the latest market close, O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) was valued at $2.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.21 while reaching the peak value of $3.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.21. The stock current value is $3.78.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, UPDATE – O2Micro Announces Receipt of an Updated Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM) (“O2Micro” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received an updated preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated May 20, 2022, from FNOF Precious Honour Limited (“FNOF”), Mr. Sterling Du, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Perry Kuo, the Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company (collectively, the “Consortium”), to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company (including shares represented by American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing 50 shares of the Company) that are not already owned by the Consortium or otherwise rolled over, for a purchase price of US$5.50 per ADS (or US$0.11 per ordinary share) in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”). You can read further details here

O2Micro International Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.90 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.85 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) full year performance was -49.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, O2Micro International Limited shares are logging -52.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $8.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 869086 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) recorded performance in the market was -16.56%, having the revenues showcasing -7.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.51M, as it employees total of 315 workers.

Market experts do have their say about O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the O2Micro International Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.81, with a change in the price was noted -0.80. In a similar fashion, O2Micro International Limited posted a movement of -17.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 173,950 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OIIM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

Raw Stochastic average of O2Micro International Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of O2Micro International Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.89%, alongside a downfall of -49.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.58% during last recorded quarter.