Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), which is $0.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.731 after opening rate of $0.6953 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.691 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Genius Brands International Announces its Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward will be Appearing Today on Cheddar. Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates, produces, broadcasts, and licenses entertainment content for children, announces that the Company’s Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward will be a guest today, May 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Cheddar News. Mr. Heyward will be discussing the recent 20-year deal to license the name, voice, and likeness of Stan Lee to Marvel Studios for use in its future feature films, television productions, and the Walt Disney Company for Disney theme parks, experiences, and consumer products. Mr. Heyward will also be discussing what the transaction means for Genius Brands, the outlook for the Company, and current trends in children’s programming. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.5100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was -53.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -70.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2544266 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was -30.66%, having the revenues showcasing -15.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 242.23M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8693, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of -38.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,709,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genius Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.99%, alongside a downfall of -53.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.65% during last recorded quarter.