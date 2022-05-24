Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), which is $0.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9523 after opening rate of $0.8577 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.821 before closing at $0.78.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, Foresight to Host a Virtual Investor Webinar: Market Trends and Its Solutions for the Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Era. Ness Ziona, Israel –News Direct– Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was -74.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -83.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $5.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2903138 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was -43.98%, having the revenues showcasing -19.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.45M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1465, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of -44.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 622,345 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.06%, alongside a downfall of -74.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 57.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.97% during last recorded quarter.