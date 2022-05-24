Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL), which is $1.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.48 after opening rate of $1.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.25 before closing at $1.12.Recently in News on February 3, 2022, Evolving Systems and Zain Saudi Expand Partnership; MoU to Deliver Loyalty Solution for Zain’s Digital Brand, Yaqoot. Evolving Systems, a leader in real-time digital engagement, has announced a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering. Evolving Systems is delivering a new solution to enable the operator to create game-changing digital experiences for its customers using its digital-only telecom product vehicle, branded as Yaqoot. You can read further details here

Evolving Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3200 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.8400 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/22.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) full year performance was -18.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolving Systems Inc. shares are logging -53.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $3.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508678 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) recorded performance in the market was -33.93%, having the revenues showcasing -17.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.56M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evolving Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7101, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Evolving Systems Inc. posted a movement of -34.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 110,169 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVOL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evolving Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evolving Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.34%, alongside a downfall of -18.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.32% during last recorded quarter.