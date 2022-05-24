Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), which is $3.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.46 after opening rate of $3.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.22 before closing at $3.45.Recently in News on February 2, 2022, Treasury Metals Provides 2022 Exploration and Development Plans and Additional Gold Assay Results at Goliath and Goldlund. Results include 5.5m grading 9.55 g/t Au from Goliath and 6.8m grading 11.58 g/t Au at Goldlund . You can read further details here

Houston American Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.61 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.07 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) full year performance was 113.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Houston American Energy Corp. shares are logging -80.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 200.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $16.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1268231 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) recorded performance in the market was 125.17%, having the revenues showcasing 153.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.65M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.82. In a similar fashion, Houston American Energy Corp. posted a movement of +130.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,395,229 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.53%, alongside a boost of 113.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 153.54% during last recorded quarter.