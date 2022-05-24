Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) market price of $3.04 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), which is $3.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.14 after opening rate of $2.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.68 before closing at $2.75.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Diebold Nixdorf Selected as Preferred Service Partner for Alfen, Europe’s leading Electric Vehicle Charging Station Provider. Partnership has started in four countries, with expansion planned for 2022. You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -77.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -79.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2241819 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was -66.41%, having the revenues showcasing -61.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 259.22M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.10, with a change in the price was noted -5.61. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -64.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,303,842 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.26%, alongside a downfall of -77.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.81% during last recorded quarter.