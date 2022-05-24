Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

For the readers interested in the stock health of SurgePays Inc. (SURG). It is currently valued at $4.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.06, after setting-off with the price of $4.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.4787 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.43.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, 36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action – Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th – 20th, 2022. The Spring into Action- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on May 16th – 20th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience. You can read further details here

SurgePays Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.06 on 05/23/22, with the lowest value was $1.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) full year performance was -28.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SurgePays Inc. shares are logging -46.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.76 and $9.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 731365 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SurgePays Inc. (SURG) recorded performance in the market was 139.11%, having the revenues showcasing 70.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.32M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Analysts verdict on SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the SurgePays Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted +2.76. In a similar fashion, SurgePays Inc. posted a movement of +133.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 133,235 in trading volumes.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SurgePays Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SurgePays Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 139.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 109.54%, alongside a downfall of -28.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.07% during last recorded quarter.