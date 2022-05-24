Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), which is $32.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.40 after opening rate of $31.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.02 before closing at $30.69.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Coterra Energy Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results, Announces Quarterly Dividend and Provides Update on Share Repurchase Program. Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. On October 1, 2021, Coterra announced that the merger involving the Company, which was formerly named Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”), and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”), was completed (the “Merger”). Referenced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 reflect only legacy Cabot. Referenced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect the combined Company. You can read further details here

Coterra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.00 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $18.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) full year performance was 107.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coterra Energy Inc. shares are logging -0.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.40 and $32.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9272675 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) recorded performance in the market was 75.83%, having the revenues showcasing 48.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.85B, as it employees total of 936 workers.

The Analysts eye on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Coterra Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.51, with a change in the price was noted +12.36. In a similar fashion, Coterra Energy Inc. posted a movement of +61.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,960,857 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTRA is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Coterra Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.12%, alongside a boost of 107.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.08% during last recorded quarter.