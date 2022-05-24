China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), which is $2.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.50 after opening rate of $2.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.01 before closing at $2.45.Recently in News on May 4, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Wins a Project Bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic. For the construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud technology. You can read further details here

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.02 on 05/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.74 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) full year performance was -36.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -56.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2049246 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was 59.40%, having the revenues showcasing 96.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.58M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of +66.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 789,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLEU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.75%, alongside a downfall of -36.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.30% during last recorded quarter.