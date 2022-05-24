Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS): Major Movement on the Horizon

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is priced at $19.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.89 and reached a high price of $19.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.57. The stock touched a low price of $17.54.Recently in News on May 9, 2022, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Long-Term Full Cycle Water Management Agreement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc.. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris,” “Aris Water,” or the “Company”) announced today a long-term full cycle water management agreement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (“Chevron”) in the Permian Basin. Under the arrangement, Aris will provide produced water handling and recycling services in a portion of Chevron’s core position in the Delaware Basin, including acreage in Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico and Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas. The agreement will facilitate Chevron’s increased use of recycled water in their operations and reduce their use of groundwater, improving their water sustainability footprint. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares are logging -2.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.06 and $19.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 505043 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) recorded performance in the market was 47.49%, having the revenues showcasing 41.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Aris Water Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.55, with a change in the price was noted +6.35. In a similar fashion, Aris Water Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +49.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 226,102 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARIS is recording 1.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.86.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aris Water Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.49%. The shares increased approximately by 6.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.17% during last recorded quarter.