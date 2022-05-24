Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) market price of $1.61 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD). It is currently valued at $1.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.72, after setting-off with the price of $1.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.31.Recently in News on May 17, 2022, Aethlon Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. and virtually from May 23-26, 2022. You can read further details here

Aethlon Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.8800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) full year performance was -4.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aethlon Medical Inc. shares are logging -87.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $12.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3245009 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) recorded performance in the market was -13.44%, having the revenues showcasing 19.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.01M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aethlon Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3855, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted a movement of -18.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 150,126 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aethlon Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.02%, alongside a downfall of -4.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.26% during last recorded quarter.