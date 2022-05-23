Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) was valued at $5.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.28 while reaching the peak value of $5.295 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.125. The stock current value is $5.21.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.40 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 0.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -18.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19186858 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 23.46%, having the revenues showcasing 6.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.03B, as it employees total of 5128 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.00, with a change in the price was noted +1.07. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of +25.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,869,033 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yamana Gold Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.82%, alongside a downfall of 0.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.11% during last recorded quarter.