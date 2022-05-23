Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Donâ€™t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Letâ€™s start up with the current stock price of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), which is $16.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.39 after opening rate of $15.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.10 before closing at $15.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $19.05 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $14.42 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) full year performance was -16.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares are logging -15.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.42 and $19.05.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4272476 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) recorded performance in the market was 2.68%, having the revenues showcasing -17.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.17B, as it employees total of 96506 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.76. In a similar fashion, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company posted a movement of +4.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,501,384 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VOD is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Technical breakdown of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.71%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 46.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.36%, alongside a downfall of -16.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.71% during last recorded quarter.