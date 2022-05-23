The clock is ticking: Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

At the end of the latest market close, Cyngn Inc. (CYN) was valued at $2.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.27 while reaching the peak value of $2.3799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.86. The stock current value is $2.03.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Cyngn to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that management is scheduled to present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET. The webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website by clicking here. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyngn Inc. shares are logging -79.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $9.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1991657 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) recorded performance in the market was -54.89%, having the revenues showcasing 16.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.10M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.34, with a change in the price was noted -2.80. In a similar fashion, Cyngn Inc. posted a movement of -57.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,236,480 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cyngn Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cyngn Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.89%. The shares increased approximately by -38.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.67% during last recorded quarter.