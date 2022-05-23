Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Quarterly Performance is 52.15%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is priced at $7.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.03 and reached a high price of $7.105, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.92. The stock touched a low price of $6.83.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results. Strategically advantaged to deliver more resilient and increased cash flow. You can read further details here

Southwestern Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.68 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) full year performance was 31.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwestern Energy Company shares are logging -18.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $8.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28657803 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) recorded performance in the market was 52.15%, having the revenues showcasing 52.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.72B, as it employees total of 938 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.87, with a change in the price was noted +2.17. In a similar fashion, Southwestern Energy Company posted a movement of +44.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,992,598 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.40%, alongside a boost of 31.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.15% during last recorded quarter.