Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) was up 6.84%

At the end of the latest market close, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) was valued at $2.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.07 while reaching the peak value of $2.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.07. The stock current value is $2.27.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, AGM Group Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://www.agmprime.com/annual-results/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. You can read further details here

AGM Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.63 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) full year performance was -80.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -91.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $26.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 534961 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) recorded performance in the market was -5.62%, having the revenues showcasing 40.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.39M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AGM Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.94, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, AGM Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -23.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 308,759 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGMH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)

Raw Stochastic average of AGM Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AGM Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.18%, alongside a downfall of -80.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.68% during last recorded quarter.