Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI), which is $0.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.86 after opening rate of $0.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.76 before closing at $0.76.Recently in News on May 20, 2022, Camber Energy Provides Update on Public Filings. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on May 20, 2022 it filed the following reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission: (i) Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 3 You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.4541 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/22.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 24.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -83.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 42123248 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -8.24%, having the revenues showcasing 55.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 313.20M.

The Analysts eye on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7579, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -14.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 53,673,770 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.58%, alongside a boost of 24.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 14.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.32% during last recorded quarter.