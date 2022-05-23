Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), which is $0.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1985 after opening rate of $0.198 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.173 before closing at $0.19.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Borqs Technologies Forms a Strategic Partnership with SkyCentrics to develop the Next Generation of CTA-2045 Smart Control Products for use by Solar Companies for “Electrification of Everything”. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with SkyCentrics to develop CTA-2045 ECOPORT products for use by solar companies in the push by many U.S. city and county governments for the “Electrification of Everything” programs. The partnership includes joint research & development, sales and promotion, as well as Borqs’ investment into SkyCentrics. It will leverage Borqs’ expertise in mobile IoT and 5G technologies. Borqs has years of manufacturing experiences in making products in China and outside China, and has manufactured products for the U.S. mobile operators and Fortune 500 companies. SkyCentrics is an expert in the CTA-2045 ECOPORT and will be responsible for the CTA-2045 software, ECOPORT certification and cloud functionality with its Demand Response Energy & Asset Management (DREAM) platform. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4871 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.1351 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -78.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -88.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15179526 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -49.25%, having the revenues showcasing -37.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.60M, as it employees total of 307 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2876, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -55.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,951,852 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.00%, alongside a downfall of -78.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.02% during last recorded quarter.