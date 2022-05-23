Perhaps this is the right time to buy: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

At the end of the latest market close, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) was valued at $2.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.63 while reaching the peak value of $3.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.56. The stock current value is $2.94.Recently in News on May 18, 2022, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Completes Acquisition of Food Production & Processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group (MNG). Adds patent pending technologies for natural processing and conversion of grains, pulses and root vegetables to low starch, low sugar, high protein and fiber rich consumer products. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares are logging -65.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7937263 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) recorded performance in the market was 41.35%, having the revenues showcasing 60.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.19M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Specialists analysis on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.23, with a change in the price was noted +0.78. In a similar fashion, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. posted a movement of +36.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,891,181 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGRI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Raw Stochastic average of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.35%. The shares increased approximately by 76.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.66% during last recorded quarter.