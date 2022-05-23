Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It is currently valued at $63.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $65.38, after setting-off with the price of $64.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $61.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $63.96.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Occidental Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Senior Notes. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase its outstanding notes listed in the tables below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes) in three separate pools (each, a “Pool”). Occidental’s obligation to accept for purchase, based on the Acceptance Priority Levels (as defined below) set forth in the columns entitled “Acceptance Priority Level” in the tables below, and pay for Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is limited to an aggregate amount (including principal and premium but excluding accrued and unpaid interest) of (a) $700,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 1 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 1 Notes (as defined below), (b) $650,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 2 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 2 Notes (as defined below) and (c) $650,000,000 (as such amount may be increased or waived pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, the “Pool 3 Maximum Purchase Price”) for all of the Pool 3 Notes (as defined below). The Offers are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 16, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.17 on 05/17/22, with the lowest value was $29.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 151.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -8.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.62 and $69.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23694995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 118.21%, having the revenues showcasing 59.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.94B, as it employees total of 11678 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.23, with a change in the price was noted +33.78. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +114.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,603,111 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 1.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Technical breakdown of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.46%, alongside a boost of 151.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.91% during last recorded quarter.